Over 11,000 commercial vehicles registered for subsidised petrol system

PENAMPANG: A total of 11,101 vehicles from 4,412 companies have registered in the Subsidised Petrol Control System since registration opened on September 15.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh stated that this figure represents about 11% of the estimated 100,000 eligible vehicles across 21 public and goods transport categories.

She urged commercial vehicle companies to register quickly to benefit from the RON95 petrol subsidy starting next Tuesday.

“The registration is quite easy because they only need to apply online through KPDN, but after KPDN approves, the oil companies need time to issue the card,” she told reporters after inspecting SKPS preparations at a petrol station.

Fuziah expressed concern that last-minute registrations would not be processed in time for the September 30 start date due to card issuance delays.

She explained that companies involved would need five to 14 days to issue the cards, depending on whether they are cash cards or prepaid cards. – Bernama