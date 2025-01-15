PUTRAJAYA: A total of 138,817,425 cashless transactions have been recorded through the National Cashless Boleh 4.0 Campaign, which runs from Dec 1, 2023 to Nov 30, 2024.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said that the recorded transactions account for 86 per cent of the total for the 20 government agencies involved, in aggregate.

“As we move towards Cashless Boleh 5.0 this year, I am pleased to announce the additional involvement of over 80 federal agencies in this campaign.

“This is an important step towards strengthening the country’s cashless payment ecosystem,” she said at the award presentation ceremony for the Cashless Boleh 4.0 campaign and the launch of Cashless Boleh 5.0, here today.

The Cashless Boleh campaign is an annual collaboration between Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF), aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital payments in Malaysia’s public sector.

It also aims to encourage the public to use electronic payment methods such as MyDebit, FPX, JomPAY, DirectDebit, and DuitNow QR when dealing with government agencies.

Lim said that the Cashless Boleh campaign is an initiative with a significant impact on the digital financial transformation of Malaysia. It also aims to upgrade the country’s digital infrastructure and achieve international standards of excellence.

“Through enhanced security and efficiency in financial transactions, as a result of the effectiveness of this campaign, we are able to modernise the public sector to provide government services that are easier, more transparent, and systematic for all Malaysians,” she said.

She said that the development of digital payments in the financial sector aligns with the government’s digital transformation, as outlined in the Malaysian Digital Economy Framework, or the MyDIGITAL Economy Blueprint.

MyDIGITAL is an initiative that represents the government’s aspiration to transform Malaysia into a high-income nation driven by digitalisation and to become a regional leader in the digital economy.

“Therefore, the implementation of cashless payments is a necessity in today’s world to enhance the security, efficiency, and accessibility of services offered by the government.

“It simultaneously makes it easier and helps the public make transactions faster and more securely, whether at the domestic or global level.

“This approach also reflects the MADANI economic policy, which prioritises technological progress and openness,” she added.

At the event, Lim also presented awards to high-performing participants of the Cashless Boleh 4.0 campaign, including the Social Security Organisation (Socso), which was awarded the Best Participant in Category A for Federal Agencies that recorded more than five million transactions.

Also receiving recognition were the state governments of Penang, Selangor, and Perlis in Category D, which covers State Government Agencies participating in Cashless Boleh 4.0 campaign.