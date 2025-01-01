Over 150 events planned for TMK 2025 - Sanusi

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: More than 150 tourism events have been planned throughout the year to boost tourist arrivals in Kedah as part of the 2025 Visit Kedah Year (TMK 2025 campaign.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor expressed confidence that these events would help the state achieve its target of six million tourist arrivals in 2025.

“We have published a booklet highlighting interesting places to visit in Kedah, which has been distributed to tourism industry players across the country.

“In collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, we are also promoting Kedah internationally. I hope TMK 2025 will mark the beginning of a significant increase in both domestic and international tourists visiting our state,” he said.

He told reporters this after a reception to welcome tourists into the state at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in conjunction with the 2025 TMK here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said international tourist arrivals from Thailand, Kedah’s neighbouring country, are expected to be a significant contributor due to its proximity.

While there is no specific target for the number of tourists entering Kedah from Thailand, he said, the state government will collaborate with industry players in Thailand to attract more visitors to the state.

He said the state government also aims to establish partnerships with authorities in southern Thailand across various sectors, particularly tourism.

“Insya-Allah, we will enhance joint ventures, especially in the halal food industry. We hope these efforts will further strengthen the tourism industry between the two countries,” he added.