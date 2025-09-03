Over 300 join earthquake risk management programme in Segamat

SEGAMAT: More than 300 community leaders and local representatives participated in a Disaster Risk Management Programme on Earthquakes held at the multipurpose hall in Jalan Genuang.

This initiative aimed to strengthen community readiness following several mild tremors recently recorded in the district.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia, the Malaysian Meteorological Department, and the National Disaster Management Agency.

It focused on raising awareness about earthquake risks and teaching immediate response measures to minimise disaster impact.

Senior Director of the National Weather and Earthquake Operations Centre at MetMalaysia Marqun Fadzli Mohd Fahmi emphasised the importance of such programmes even though Segamat is not in an active earthquake zone.

“Early awareness and preparedness training are key to reducing risks and ensuring community safety,” he stated during the briefing.

The event was attended by JMG director-general Datuk Zamri Ramli and NADMA director-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah.

Johor Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ismail Abu and Segamat District Officer Ezzuddin Sanusi were also present.

Residents welcomed the initiative as timely following the mild tremors experienced since last month.

Mohammad Khairul Najid Mustafha from Taman Yayasan said he gained a better understanding of earthquake risks and necessary response steps.

“I believe this awareness programme is very important as it opened my eyes to dangers that I had never considered before,” he shared.

Another participant Aina Nasuha Khairuzamman from Bandar IOI Segamat felt more prepared after explanations from JMG and MetMalaysia.

“I now feel more confident about how to react if a tremor occurs,” she added. – Bernama