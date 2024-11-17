Over 500,000 road accidents recorded as of October - Hasbi

MELAKA: A total of 532,125 road accidents were recorded from January to October this year, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

Of that total, 5,364 were fatal accidents, with motorcyclists and pillion riders accounting for 68 per cent of the fatalities.

Hasbi stressed that road safety efforts must be effectively and continuously strengthened at all levels of society, especially among motorcyclists and their passengers.

“Therefore, the Safe Riding Clinic is one of the key components of the Road Safety Community Programme, held in conjunction with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDoR) 2024.

“The initiative is beneficial for motorcyclists, as it imparts knowledge on traffic regulations, boosts safety awareness and develops riding skills to enable swift and accurate responses in emergency situations,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the WDoR 2024 Road Safety Community Programme held at the Malaysian Road Transport Academy in Ayer Molek here today.

The speech was delivered by Road Transport Department deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi.