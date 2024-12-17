Over 52% of users now having access to 5G network - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has made significant progress in the implementation of 5G technology, with over 52% of users now having access to the network, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that this is a significant improvement compared to last year, reflecting the continuous efforts from various parties to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

It was reported that in October 2023, the 5G adoption rate in Malaysia was at 10.8 per cent, and the latest figures show an almost fivefold increase.

“This is a very, very positive figure compared to last year, and we have also managed to resolve many issues related to the JENDELA (National Digital Network) project, Phase One of which cost RM5.15 billion.

“Many of these issues could not have been solved without strong collaboration not just from the ministry and MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission), but also from the tower builders in the first phase and telecommunications service providers in the second phase,“ he told Bernama and RTM after the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Regarding the progress of JENDELA, Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said that each telecommunications company has set targets for the number of towers to be completed and activated by the June 2025 deadline for phase one of the project.

He said the MCMC has also been tasked with tightening security measures for telecommunications towers in areas that are often exposed to vandalism, as surveys conducted at several tower sites found that the fence designs were too basic, making the towers vulnerable to damage or theft.

“As such, I requested that the JENDELA towers be upgraded. First, with anti-climb fences, and second, with barbed wire. Currently, they use something else...it is too easy for people to cut and climb over.

“So, we want something more secure, and I have also requested that we address this matter immediately before we discuss phase two of JENDELA,“ he said.

On the Point of Presence (PoP) project which aims to provide internet access to over 4,000 schools in rural areas, Fahmi said the first phase of the project has seen the completion of the installation of internet services at around 700 schools, while works are in progress more than 3,000 others schools.

The minister said strict action would be taken against service providers who fail to meet the deadlines for the PoP project due to concerns over the use of public funds.

“I have asked the Secretary-General (Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa) to monitor all PoP projects and if any is found delayed, strict action should be taken because this is public money, and all service providers have pledged their commitment to the timeline agreed upon and signed in the contracts. We need to ensure that these projects are completed as soon as possible,“ he said.

The PoP project is implemented to provide fibre optic infrastructure around schools, residential areas, business premises, commercial areas, and industries, as well as the maintenance of the fibre optic infrastructure. It is one of the government’s commitments to encourage the adoption of digital technology across all levels of society, both in urban and rural areas.