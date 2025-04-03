KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 786,603 Malaysians have downloaded the MyBorderPass app, which incorporates a quick response (QR) code system, since its trial phase began in January 2025.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said data on passenger movement at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2 showed that 25 per cent of travellers used the QR code, 60 per cent relied on passport autogates, while 15 per cent opted for manual counters.

“The system’s efficiency is measured by average processing time. The QR code takes five seconds, the passport autogate 15 seconds, while manual clearance depends on queue length.

“So based on its third month (implementation), the Home Ministry considers the QR code autogate a good starting point towards ensuring smoother departure control at our entry points, particularly at KLIA 1 and 2,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) about the effectiveness of the QR code system in easing congestion at the 40 dedicated lanes at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

Elaborating, Saifuddin Nasution said the implementation of the QR code system is seen as crucial, especially as Malaysia takes on the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, with nearly 400 meetings planned at various levels, including senior officials, ministers and heads of state.

“If the system proves successful, the government plans to expand its use by adding more machines at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2. Then, we will roll it out at international airports in Penang, Sabah, Sarawak and Langkawi,” he said.

Responding to Takiyuddin’s supplementary question on whether the government would incur charges for using the application, Saifuddin Nasution clarified that no fees are imposed during the trial period.

“In terms of security, if we are concerned about integrity issues at entry points, this system is the answer. It incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technology, including facial and iris recognition, alongside biometrics, eliminating the need for officers at immigration counters.

“This will also resolve counter setting issues. Currently, we deploy over 172 officers, but once the system is fully operational, only 68 officers will be needed, reducing manpower by nearly 60 per cent,” he said.

He added that, once the system is fully implemented, MyBorderPass will include features such as checks on Inland Revenue Board status, police records that may restrict travel, and National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan status to further assist users.

“Our plan is that on Jan 1, 2026, MyBorderPass will be available to tourists from 63 countries, including long-term pass holders. For now, it remains exclusive for Malaysians,” he said.