Oversharing on social media leads to security threats - MCMC director

KUALA LUMPUR: Oversharing on social media exposes netizens to security threats, including identity theft, cyberstalking, and property theft.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Content Management Division, Director II of the Communications Security Department, Nur Amanina Che Azemi, advised the public to be cautious when sharing on social media.

Information that should not be shared on social media includes home addresses, identification cards, phone numbers, movement locations, and pictures of children.

“Social media users should think, assess, and review information before sharing it online, and avoid disclosing personal details.

“Set privacy settings on social media accounts, delete personal information, and update contact lists by removing unknown individuals to prevent them from accessing personal posts,“ she said.

Nur Amanina was speaking during the MCMC Pocket Talk: Klik dengan Bijak session, part of the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

She highlighted that oversharing on social media often stems from netizens expressing strong emotions, venting frustration, or seeking attention from others.

Regarding cyberbullying, Nur Amanina advised victims to report such incidents to relevant authorities, such as the Royal Malaysia Police and MCMC, and to reach out via Talian Kasih KPWKM at 15999 and Befrienders for counseling.

She added that cyber threats can be reported to the Cyber999 Help Centre at 1-300-88-2999 or via the Cyber999 app, managed by CyberSecurity under the Digital Ministry.