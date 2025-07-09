PAC summons Finance Minister II over MAHB privatisation probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan to provide testimony concerning the sale of shares and privatisation of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The session is scheduled for tomorrow.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin confirmed the summons in a statement today.

The hearing aims to advance investigations into the management of public airports under the Ministry of Finance, MAHB, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

This week alone, the PAC conducted six proceedings involving key witnesses.

Among them were former MAHB CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad (HLIB) CEO Lee Jim Leng, and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) CEO Datuk Nik Amlizan Mahamed.

Additional testimonies were recorded from Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad, Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Fad’l Mohamed, and Securities Commission (SC) executive director Datuk Zain Azhari Mazlan, representing SC chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi.

“To date, the PAC has completed 14 proceedings linked to the public airport management issue. The final report will only be tabled after all relevant parties have provided their statements,” Mas Ermieyati stated. - Bernama