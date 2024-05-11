Packed schedule awaits PM Anwar on day two of working visit to Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim began the second day of his working visit to Shanghai, China, with a packed schedule.

His day starts with a speech at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC).

This year, Malaysia has been honoured as the “Country of Honour” at the 7th CIIE, held from today until Nov 10.

Anwar was given the privilege of speaking immediately after his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, followed by leaders from five other countries: France, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan.

At the 500,000-square-meter NECC, the Prime Minister will also open the Malaysia Pavilion and the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) Pavilion.

A total of 68 Malaysian companies are participating in this year’s CIIE.

The CIIE is an initiative by the Chinese government to provide a platform for countries involved in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote and export their products and services to China.

In the afternoon, Anwar, 77, is scheduled to meet Premier Li at The Grand Halls to discuss bilateral matters, following their previous meeting in Putrajaya last June 19.

They are expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and interest.

This will be followed by a conferment ceremony, during which Anwar will be awarded an Honorary Professorship by Tsinghua University.

To conclude the day, Anwar and Li will witness the exchange of documents between Malaysia and China related to the BRI, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and China Media Group.

Anwar is on a working visit to China from Nov 4 to 7 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, to attend the 7th CIIE in Shanghai, a modern international metropolis.

He arrived yesterday (Nov 4), marking Shanghai as his first stop before proceeding to Beijing.

Anwar is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner globally for 15 consecutive years since 2009.