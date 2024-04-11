Pahang folk told brace for Northeast Monsoon season

KUANTAN: Pahang folk have been told to be prepared to face the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season that is expected to start tomorrow and last until March next year.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that throughout the MTL season, the state will, as usual, face the threat of floods.

“As such, I advise everyone, especially those who live in flood-prone areas, to always be cautious and prioritise their safety and that of their families as well as to comply with instructions from the authorities should there be a need to be evacuated to temporary relief centres.

“Insya-Allah, the state government, in collaboration with other security agencies, is ready to face any eventualities,” he said in a post uploaded to his Facebook page.

Previously, the media reported Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip as saying that five to seven incidents of heavy rain are expected to occur during the MTL season.

He was quoted as saying that during the early phase of the MTL season from November to December, heavy rain is expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

Meanwhile, from January to February 2025, the states most likely to be hit by heavy rain are Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.