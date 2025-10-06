Pahang KPDN urges transport firms to register for petrol subsidy SKPS

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Pahang branch is urging eligible goods and public land transport companies to register for the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) to benefit from RON95 petrol subsidy.

Pahang KPDN director Jezlily Jamaluddin confirmed that no registration deadline has been set, allowing sufficient time for all eligible vehicles to register.

She announced that Pahang KPDN will hold an open day and engagement session tomorrow to raise awareness and understanding of SKPS.

“All relevant parties are encouraged to attend to get more information, check eligibility, and receive registration assistance,” she told Bernama.

The session will take place at the State Office in Block C, Wisma Belia, Bandar Indera Mahkota, from 9 am to 1 pm.

She outlined that companies must be registered in Malaysia and own the vehicles to qualify for SKPS.

Vehicles must have valid road tax and fall within the eligible categories to receive the subsidy.

Jezlily stated that the targeted petrol subsidy under SKPS is expected to reduce leakages and misuse at petrol stations.

She added that the system will help prevent excessive increases in goods prices and public transport service charges.

Nine public land transport vehicle categories are eligible for the subsidy programme.

These include taxis, rental cars, school buses, hearses, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, shuttle buses, stage buses, and mini buses.

For goods land transport, twelve vehicle categories qualify for the subsidy.

Eligible goods vehicles include panel vans, window vans, semi-panel vans, food catering lorries and vans, and various rigid lorries.

Registration for SKPS can be completed online through the official portal at https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my.

For further enquiries, companies can visit any Pahang KPDN branch offices during working hours.

Alternatively, they can contact the office at 09-5717777 or 09-5717778 from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 5 pm. – Bernama