Pahang Palace denies royal wedding claim involving Tengku Hassanal

KUANTAN: The Pahang Palace today denied a claim made through a social media post that had gone viral regarding a royal wedding involving the Crown Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, and a woman in April next year.

Comptroller of the Pahang Royal Household, Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya, said that an Instagram user claimed that she would be marrying Tengku Hassanal through a post uploaded using the name Faridah Daud (faridah.daud_l).

“According to the Instagram story post, the woman claimed she would get married in April next year and slanderously mentioned the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang as her partner.

“The Pahang Palace has detected several defamatory posts uploaded by the same individual and urges the public not to trust any statements other than those issued through the official Pahang Palace portal, istanapahang.my,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the public could also refer to Kesultananan Pahang’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

“Stern action can be taken against the individual or any parties found to be making defamatory posts or disrupting harmony, particularly involving the Pahang Palace,“ he added.