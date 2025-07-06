Pahang Palace warns public over fake AI video misusing Sultan’s image

KUANTAN: The Pahang Palace has issued a stern warning regarding a fabricated video created using artificial intelligence (AI) that falsely depicts the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The misleading video, which has been circulating on TikTok, falsely claims to show the Sultan offering assistance to the public.

In an official statement, the Palace confirmed that the video is a fraudulent misuse of His Royal Highness’ image.

The public has been advised against sharing the content or engaging with any links or information it contains.

Authorities have urged individuals to report suspicious material immediately.

The Palace reiterated that Al-Sultan Abdullah does not maintain personal social media accounts.

All official announcements and royal statements are exclusively shared through the verified Pahang Sultanate Facebook page, which boasts over 725,000 followers.

Other platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Threads, and X only feature the Pahang Sultanate’s official name, while the Palace’s verified website remains istanapahang.my. - Bernama