Pahang plans mineral hub in Maran to leverage ECRL expansion

KUANTAN: Pahang is considering the establishment of a mineral collection hub in Maran to maximise opportunities from the upcoming East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail stated the hub would focus on bauxite, gold, silica, and iron ore.

Maran’s strategic position in a major palm oil-producing area also makes it ideal for a processing and packaging industrial cluster.

Improved rail connectivity will enhance logistics and export efficiency for these industries.

Wan Rosdy highlighted that other districts along the ECRL route will also see targeted industrial growth.

Temerloh’s station, for instance, will bolster the furniture manufacturing sector due to nearby industrial zones.

Paya Besar’s station is set to drive high-impact industries supported by key infrastructure like the Pahang Technology Park.

“These locations have been earmarked for light, medium and heavy industries, and are already equipped with the necessary infrastructure,” Wan Rosdy said during the Pahang State Legislative Assembly session.

He was responding to a query from appointed assemblyman Rizal Jamin about industries planned along the ECRL corridor.

Cherating’s station is expected to attract investments in coastal tourism, hospitality, and ecotourism.

Wan Rosdy expressed confidence that the ECRL will position Pahang as a major investment and logistics hub on the east coast.

“Systematic planning at each station, coupled with strong collaboration with the federal government and other stakeholders, will ensure this initiative delivers broad benefits to the people and the state,” he added.

State Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang noted the ECRL project could create around 600 jobs in Pahang.

Roles include rail system technicians, engineers, and ticketing officers.

Sim was addressing a question from Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram regarding employment opportunities for locals post-ECRL completion. - Bernama