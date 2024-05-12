KUANTAN: Pahang recorded seven active gold production operations last year, yielding a total of 720.8 kilogrammes (kg), valued at RM155.6 million, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He added that a gold belt has been established in the central region of the Peninsula, covering areas such as Lipis, Raub, Maran, Pekan, and Rompin.

“The Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) has estimated the inferred gold resource in Pahang at 63.44 metric tonnes, with a value of approximately RM10.8 billion,” he said during the state assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Wan Rosdy was responding to a question from Chan Chun Kuang (PKR-Semambu), who inquired about the expected gold deposits in Pahang and how long these resources would last.

He further explained that the lifespan of the mine, which determines the duration of these gold deposits, cannot be accurately predicted as it depends on a variety of feasibility factors.

Among the factors that determine the lifespan of the gold deposits are the total measured gold reserves, the scale of mining operations, the mine’s production rate, as well as economic considerations, current policies, and advancements in mining technology.

Additionally, Wan Rosdy reported that the royalties from Pahang Gold sales had exceeded RM10 million as of November, with RM5 million recorded in 2023.