Pahang seizes RM1.5 million in unregistered health products and cosmetics

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department (JKNP) seized 126 types of unregistered health products and unnotified cosmetics worth RM1.5 million in a raid on two premises in Kuantan on Sept 30.

In a statement today, JKNP said the operation was conducted by the Pahang Pharmacy Enforcement Branch (CPF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division, the Terengganu CPF and the Royal Malaysia Police, following intelligence provided by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

It said that the seized items included traditional medicines, health supplements for knee arthritis, probiotics, vitamins and various cosmetics, many of which were marketed online through e-commerce platforms.

“These unregistered products and unnotified cosmetics raise serious concerns regarding their effectiveness, quality and safety,” the department said.

It added that the enforcement was part of the state CPF’s continuous efforts to curb the sale of illegal health products in the market, while also raising public awareness through the ‘Tolak Ubat Tidak Sah’ (TOBaTS) campaign.

It added that the offences were in violation of Regulations 7(1)(a) and 18A(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, which are punishable under Section 12 of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

“If convicted, individuals may face a fine of up to RM25,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years, or both, while companies may be fined up to RM50,000,” it said.

The department also reminded the public to purchase only registered health products that carry a MAL number and a hologram security sticker, noting that consumers can verify the registration status of such products via www.npra.gov.my. - Bernama