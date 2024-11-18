Pahang Sultan expresses concern over drug abuse in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today expressed concern over the abuse of drugs in the state and urged all parties, especially parents, to closely monitor their children.

His Highness said that according to information received from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), approximately 11,750 individuals are currently under the agency’s surveillance, with 57 per cent of them aged between 15 and 30 years.

“It is sad that this involves our children. It is time for parents in Pahang, whether their children are involved or not, to step up and offer proper advice. These figures are worrying, and I fear that without proper guidance, the number of addicts may increase,“ the Sultan said.

He also highlighted that certain districts require special attention, noting that many individuals’ involvement with drugs starts with smoking, followed by vaping (electronic cigarettes), which damages health. “I will advise the government that vaping should be banned entirely,“ he added.

To combat drug abuse, Al-Sultan Abdullah emphasised the need for all parties to work together in addressing this critical issue.

He made these remarks at the 2024 Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang (MTNP) excellence award ceremony (MTNP), where 52 individuals were honoured with awards.

Accompanying the sultan were Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their prince, Tengku Panglima Raja Brigadier General Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

In his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah also called for the curriculum at all madrasahs and pondok (Islamic schools) in the state to be standardised to ensure that no student is left behind in terms of academic achievement.

Therefore, he instructed the Pahang Islamic Religious and Customs Council (MUIP), Yayasan Pahang, Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah (UniPSAS), and the Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) to assist these madrasahs and pondoks.

In his royal address, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his admiration and pride of former MTNP students and teachers for their various successes and congratulated them for their performances, including the school’s achievement as the top performer in the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.