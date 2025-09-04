Pahang Sultan officiates groundbreaking for Al-Sultan Abdullah Village of Hope

PEKAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officiated the groundbreaking ceremony of the Al-Sultan Abdullah Village of Hope here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived at 9.55 am and was received by the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was also in attendance.

The 3.88-hectare project, located in front of Serambi Pekan, was initiated by Tunku Azizah in 2017.

As founder and chairperson of Yayasan Tenun Pahang Diraja, Tunku Azizah envisioned the village as a one-stop centre to utilise the skills of former inmates and support their reintegration into society.

At the ceremony held in conjunction with Al-Sultan Abdullah’s 66th birthday, Tunku Azizah also presented a briefing on the project’s implementation.

In his address, the Pahang Ruler expressed hope that the initiative, which provides a second chance for former inmates, would be managed effectively.

“With programmes such as this, I believe it will give them assurance that when they are released, they will have opportunities to continue their lives, whether in weaving or other fields,” His Royal Highness said.

The Al-Sultan Abdullah Village of Hope will provide opportunities for both the public and former inmates to enhance handicraft skills, particularly weaving.

The site will also feature residential units, a pavilion, business spaces, a craft centre, garden houses, as well as cafes and restaurants.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed hope that the Pahang Heritage Festival, held in Pulau Keladi here, will continue in the future with the participation of other states, including Sarawak, Penang and Melaka.