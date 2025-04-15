JERANTUT: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officiated Malaysia’s first Floating Flood Disaster Command Centre (FLOODCOM), located in Kampung Bantal, Hulu Tembeling.

Developed through a joint effort between the Malaysian Nuclear Agency and the Pahang Civil Defence Force, FLOODCOM is designed to manage flood-related operations and logistics more effectively.

In conjunction with the event, Al-Sultan Abdullah also presented contributions of capital assistance and tourist boat equipment under the Asnaf Economic Development programme, along with new housing aid by the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) to several local residents.

Accompanying the Sultan were the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

The Pahang ruler expressed hope that the initiatives would help uplift the local economy and shared his intention to replicate such efforts in other areas.

“I hope the recipients make full use of the assistance and prove the effectiveness of this initiative. If it succeeds, we will provide more support,” he said at the ceremony.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on MUIP to establish a dedicated body to strengthen the economic sector, especially tourism, in Hulu Tembeling and Tioman.

“I will also conduct a detailed study on small-scale farming without the need to open new land. We will adopt advanced technology to produce crops for domestic use or sale,” he said.