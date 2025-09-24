Pahang Sultan receives RM6.87 million business tithe from FGV Holdings

JERANTUT: The Sultan of Pahang has accepted a substantial corporate tithe payment from a leading Malaysian agribusiness group.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah received a RM6.87 million contribution from FGV Holdings Berhad destined for the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council and local community projects.

The payment includes RM4.87 million as FGV’s official business tithe for 2024 to MUIP, with the remaining RM2 million allocated for various corporate social responsibility programmes.

His Royal Highness also personally distributed financial aid to one hundred eligible tithe recipients during the ceremony.

Each of the one hundred asnaf recipients received a cash contribution of RM500 directly from the Sultan.

Mock cheques were presented for the construction of ten new houses for asnaf families valued at RM863,700.

Contributions were also allocated to fifteen educational institutions comprising religious schools, national schools, and madrasah.

A sum of RM100,000 was designated for upgrading works at the Tun Razak Agricultural Research Centre Mosque.

Further contributions included an ultrasound machine worth RM89,000 for the Chini Health Clinic.

A hearse valued at RM150,000 was also part of the corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Hijrah Asnaf project, implemented in collaboration with MUIP and Agrobank, received an allocation of RM500,000.

Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah was granted RM100,000 to support its charitable activities.

The ceremony took place at the FGV Seikhlas Hati programme held at the Tun Razak Agricultural Research Centre.

Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his appreciation to FGV for its consistent business tithe contributions.

The Pahang Ruler offered prayers for the company’s continued success and prosperity.

“I hope FGV will increase its business tithe next year, Insya-Allah,“ the Pahang Ruler said.

FGV chairman Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa responded positively to the royal aspiration.

Rastam confirmed the company’s commitment to increasing its tithe contributions in future years.

He explained that the Seikhlas Hati programme also serves as an employee productivity incentive.

The programme encourages staff to cut operational costs and increase output for higher profits.

“Higher profits not only allow employees to benefit from bonuses but also enable FGV to contribute more to help those in need,” he added. – Bernama