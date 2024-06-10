Pakistan, Bangladesh impressed by Malaysia’s peaceful state despite religious diversity - PM Anwar

SUNGAI SIPUT: Pakistan and Bangladesh hold Malaysia in high regard for its ability to maintain peace and harmony despite its diverse religious population, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this recognition was conveyed during his recent state visit to Pakistan and official visit to Bangladesh.

“Their leaders’ respect for Malaysia is not because of me, but because of the safety and stability of the country. They are aware that Malaysia is home to Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, and others, yet it remains peaceful, and that is something we can all be proud of,“ he said.

“They asked me how Malaysia has managed to achieve this. I explained that we provide space for everyone to voice their concerns and engage in dialogue whenever there are grievances.” he said in his speech at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Heawood, here today.

The Prime Minister’s three-day visit to Pakistan, which began on Oct 2, was upgraded from an official visit to a state visit.

During the visit, Anwar met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and paid a courtesy call on President Asif Ali Zardari.

On Oct 4, Anwar made a one-day official visit to Bangladesh, where he met with Dr Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s Interim Government, and also paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Anwar further added that during his meeting with Muhammad, he urged his long-time friend to ensure the protection of every citizen, regardless of their religious background, as a means of maintaining peace.

He said Muhammad assured him by saying, “You have known me for 50 years; I never compromise on matters of peace, security and humanity. It is my duty, along with the military, to ensure there is no discrimination or intimidation against anyone.”

Muhammad currently leads the interim government formed in August following the resignation and escape of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.