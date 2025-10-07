Pakistan PM concludes official Malaysia visit with strengthened ties

SEPANG: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed for home today after completing his three-day official visit to Malaysia.

The Pakistani leader left from the Bunga Raya Complex of Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 11.50 am following a ceremonial send-off.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim personally bid farewell to his counterpart at the airport.

Anwar presented Muhammad Shehbaz with a photo album documenting the successful three-day visit.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil attended the departure ceremony as minister-in-attendance.

The visit reciprocated Anwar’s official trip to Pakistan in October 2024, demonstrating strengthened bilateral relations.

Both leaders held a bilateral meeting yesterday to enhance cooperation in defence, aviation, public health and cybersecurity.

Malaysia and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared positions on Gaza, Islamophobia and regional stability.

The nations pledged to strengthen regional cooperation in disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

Muhammad Shehbaz gifted Anwar an Urdu translation of the book ‘SCRIPT: For a Better Malaysia’.

The Pakistani Prime Minister received an Honorary Doctorate in Leadership and Governance from International Islamic University Malaysia.

IIUM recognized his outstanding leadership and contributions to nation-building and global Islamic governance.

Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah officiated the Special Convocation Ceremony at ISTAC-IIUM.

Malaysia and Pakistan elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in March 2019.

The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1957 and recorded RM8.07 billion in total trade during 2024.

Bilateral trade increased by 25.5% from the previous year, demonstrating growing economic cooperation.

Malaysia primarily exports palm oil, petroleum and chemical products to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s main exports to Malaysia include agricultural goods, textiles, apparel, footwear and petroleum products. – Bernama