Palestine issue, winding up of supply bill debate among highlights of fourth week of parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians took centre stage during the fourth week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting, with Malaysia once again reaffirming its firm stance in advocating for justice and the rights of Palestine.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim raised the matter during a briefing session on the Palestinian issue at the Dewan Rakyat, stating that he had received an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on Nov 11, aimed at discussing Israel’s ongoing war crimes and atrocities against Palestine.

Anwar said that his participation at the summit, set to take place in Riyadh, was to bring the mandate of the Malaysian Parliament, which called for firm action to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression and atrocities against the Palestinians.

This week’s sitting also saw 156 Members of Parliament from the government, opposition, and Independent blocs concluding their eight-day debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2025 at the policy level, which began on Oct 21.

Among the issues raised during this week’s debate was the RM43.9 million loss incurred by Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad in FashionValet Sdn Bhd, when several MPs raised concerns about the management and governance of statutory bodies, government-linked companies (GLC), and government-linked investment companies (GLIC), urging immediate attention.

Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) suggested that the government establish a Special Select Committee for GLC and GLIC Reform, emphasising the need for a rigorous monitoring process.

The issue also drew the attention of deputy speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor, who interjected Bandar Kuching MP’s debate.

“Can we, through Yang Berhormat (Dr Yii), ask the minister whether approval from the MOF (Ministry of Finance) was obtained by this GLC or GLIC? Also during the sale of the FashionValet stake, did they obtain clearance from the MOF or Khazanah? May I include (this in your debate speech),” said Ramli.

This week’s Dewan Rakyat session also saw 13 ministries and the Prime Minister’s Department complete the winding-up of the debate on the bill, which began on Wednesday.

The ministries were the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development; the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation; the Ministry of Transport; the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; the Ministry of Economy; the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the Ministry of Works.

Other ministries were the Home Ministry; Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry; Defence Ministry, Communications Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Also drawing attention this week was the winding-up session by Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, who was tasked by the Prime Minister with addressing questions and issues concerning the Indian community and the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA).

Overall, this week’s sitting was calm, but a heated exchange erupted when RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) tabled a motion to refer Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) to the Dewan Ralyat Rights and Privileges Committee for making accusatory statements that misled the House.

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul then ordered the Pendang MP to produce evidence regarding his claim on the alleged discovery of RM94 million in cash at a former minister’s residence or to make an apology.

Meanwhile, the Parliament launched the Health Wellness Programme this week, aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among lawmakers. The programme will run from Nov 6 to 14.

The Dewan Rakyat session will resume on Monday, with 14 more ministries scheduled to wrap up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 for two days. MPs will then debate the bill at the Committee stage for 12 days starting Nov 13, before it is voted on by the Dewan Rakyat.

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament is for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12.