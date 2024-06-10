PETALING JAYA: One of the women involved in property damage from the Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL) incident on Wednesday (Oct 2) has apologised.

In a TikTok video by @tahreergh, the woman, Aminah Muhammad Nafi’ Jamal Abd Rabah, said she regretted her part, as she was facing a difficult situation not being able to contact her three children in Gaza for a week.

In her apology, Aminah also recognised and shared her gratitude for the kindness and generosity she and other refugees have experienced in Malaysia.

“You are kind, generous and respectful people and we thank you for the kindness we have received here.

“I swear in the name of Allah, we are receiving the best care and I swear I am saying this sincerely from the bottom of my heart.

“You have done your duties with the utmost responsibility but we have wronged you (Malaysians),” she said.

Earlier, it was reported that a group of Palestinians damaged the lobby fittings in WTKL after one of them was denied permission to stay outside the premises.

Following the incident, the Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali had issued an apology.

He also explained that the 127 Palestinians, including 41 injured in the Gaza Strip, were brought to Malaysia for medical treatment on Aug 16.

The injured have been admitted in Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital, and since their arrival they have had their movements restricted along with limited contact from visitors while family members were provided hotel accommodations.

Walid added that these individuals are under immense pressure due to the ongoing conflict in their homeland.

Not only that, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reminded the public not to use this incident as an excuse to send the Palestinians back to Gaza.

Saifuddin said that the government’s decision to bring them to the country was part of a humanitarian commitment, noting that the ministry would issue a suitable pass for the Palestinians, taking into consideration their dissatisfaction toward their restricted movements.