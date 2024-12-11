Papar Hospital fire: Papar MP’s office prepares assistance for Papar Hospital

KOTA KINABALU: The Papar MP’s office is providing various assistance to Papar Hospital following the fire that occurred yesterday, Papar MP Datuk Seri Armizan Mohd Ali said.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister said that the office is supplying food and drink to patients as the hospital’s kitchen has been affected by the fire that engulfed the pharmacy store, adding that temporary tents had been set up last night to house affected patients and staff members.

“Immediately after I was informed, I tasked the office staff to go down and help the victims,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Papar Fire and Rescue Station chief Rozlan Osman said that the fire had destroyed the pharmacy store and affected the food preparation area as well.

“The hazmat team has inspected the location of the fire and found no danger involving chemicals, radioactive materials or poisonous gases. The fire was brought under control by 8.46 pm and operations ended at 11.20 pm,” he said, adding that no casualties were reported.