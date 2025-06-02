KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliament Caucus for Palestine has called for the urgent convening of the inaugural Conference on Cooperation Among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) to develop a comprehensive strategy for Gaza’s reconstruction.

Its chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh also called for greater participation from ASEAN and East Asian nations in assisting Palestine, alongside stringent measures to ensure aid reaches those in need.

“We are aware that ASEAN has platforms such as the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit. This presents a valuable opportunity for ASEAN and East Asian countries to contribute to Palestine’s reconstruction,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Syed Ibrahim also urged stronger cooperation among Malaysian and Southeast Asian parliamentarians to pressure their respective governments into bolstering support for Palestine and accelerating humanitarian and development aid through CEAPAD and other initiatives.

He said parliamentarians must also enhance diplomatic engagement with international bodies to push for accountability against Israel and explore further action.

The Ledang MP also strongly condemned United States (US) President Donald Trump’s proposal to ‘take over the Gaza Strip’ and resettle Palestinians elsewhere, as well as the support extended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The US President’s remarks are radical and irresponsible. He is setting a dangerous precedent in global governance, violating the principles of sovereignty, human rights and international law.

In response, Syed Ibrahim reaffirmed the Malaysian Parliament Caucus for Palestine’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and urged the international community to reject such inflammatory statements.

“The world cannot remain silent in the face of this dangerous rhetoric. We call for an immediate end to all forms of violence, oppression and discrimination against Palestinians, and urge the international community to unite in pursuit of a just and lasting peace,” he added.

He also stressed the need for Malaysia to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN, East Asia, BRICS and the Global South to ramp up diplomatic pressure for Israel’s expulsion from the United Nations (UN) and to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).