PETALING JAYA: Several areas in Kuala Lumpur are experiencing an unscheduled water disruption following a burst pipe at the Pasar Seni Hub on Tuesday (October 8).

Air Selangor, in a statement on X, confirmed that repair work is underway to fix the damaged pipe.

“The repair works are expected to be completed by 1.00 am on Wednesday, October 9.

“Water supply will begin to be restored gradually once the repairs are completed and the main water distribution system has been stabilised,” it said.

“Full recovery of water supply is expected by 1.00 pm on Wednesday, October 9.

“The time for full restoration of water supply in affected areas may vary depending on the distance of users’ premises and the water pressure in the distribution system,” the post read.

“Air Selangor will deploy water tanker lorries, prioritising critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres, and funeral services during the unscheduled water disruption.”

For the latest updates, users are encouraged to check Air Selangor’s official platforms, including its app, social media channels, or contact their hotline at 15300.

More information is also available at https://www.airselangor.com/.

A list of areas affected by the unscheduled water disruption can be viewed in Air Selangor’s X post.