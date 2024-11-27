PETALING JAYA: The government’s decision to allow 26 concerts to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium in 2025 has been criticised by a PAS MP in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fawwaz Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh), in the Dewan Rakyat, says this decision undermines the stadium’s original purpose as a sports venue.

He also asked if these concerts would disrupt training schedules and competitions which he said could compromise the local hockey teams’ performance.

“Misusing facilities for unrelated entertainment highlights the government’s neglect of its priorities.

“The government should reassess to ensure that sports facilities are used for their intended purpose,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2025.

Earlier this month, Sports and Youth Minister Hannah Yeoh revealed the 26 concert bookings at the national hockey stadium scheduled for next year.

Yeoh also pointed out that non-sports event revenue was four times that of sports events as of October 2024.

Furthermore, Fawwaz reportedly accused the government of inconsistency as he mentioned a high number of teenage pregnancies and permitting entertainment that could “encourage unrestricted mingling between men and women.

He added that the contradiction undermined efforts to address societal issues.

Fawwaz also called for the government to stop showcasing scantily-dressed women during racing events at the Sepang International, saying it opposes Islamic teachings and the Rukun Negara.

“It is deeply disappointing that motorsports, a field predominantly associated with men and enjoyed by diverse segments of society, is tainted by such practices. Many attendees have even expressed their dissatisfaction over this matter.

“We urge the minister to address these concerns,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

On the other hand, Yeoh, in her winding up speech, said the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium comprised of two fields with the main field prioritised for international and national hockey matches.

The second field is designated for the training and development of the national team.

Yeoh added that 60% of the time, the stadium was used for sporting events whereas 40% is used for non-sporting events.

The KBS minister also pointed out that concerts are permitted to be held if they do not clash with hockey events, whereas consultations are held with the National Hockey Association prior to the stadium management’s decision to use the venue for concerts.

Not only that, she said the stadium was also utilised by veteran teams who are unable to rent hockey fields, adding that these groups represent the country in international competitions but do not have enough financial support.

“Revenue generated from hosting concerts allows us to provide free access to these groups, ensuring they can continue using the stadium without financial limitations,” she said.