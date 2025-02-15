KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) should take lessons from the political journeys of the Indian National Congress in India and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan, said PBB president Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier said that while both parties were once dominant in their respective countries, they are now facing challenges in maintaining public support.

He noted that to remain relevant, PBB -- which was founded on April 30, 1973 and has led Sarawak for over 50 years -- must always be open to change.

“We (PBB) have many references when it comes to political relevance, as there are long-standing parties that are losing public confidence, such as the Congress Party and LDP.

“These parties face challenges related to trustworthiness and trust deficits, which have impacted them,“ he told reporters after opening the 16th PBB General Assembly here today.