HULU DUNGUN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are now on standby to face the next wave of floods starting this week.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that in facing floods during this Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, his team has held a series of meetings at various levels with other rescue agencies to ensure prompt and efficient actions are always taken to guarantee safety of the public.

“We are always in a state of preparedness to ensure swift action. Also, our readiness is certainly supported by other rescue agencies such as the APM (Malaysian Civil Defence Force), fire department (Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department); and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

“We have had many meetings regarding preparations at the Putrajaya, state and district levels, all of which have been completed,“ he told reporters at the Flood Victims Aid Distribution Programme at the Kuala Jengai police station here today.

Moreover, he said that if flood situations in certain areas are very severe, rescue members from other areas or states will be deployed.

“For example, if the flood situation in Terengganu is very severe and urgent, we will deploy rescue personnel from Selangor, for instance.

“However, throughout the floods during the MTL period, we had only used the resources available in that state without involving other states,“ he added.