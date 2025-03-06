PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Police will immediately conduct investigations if there are videos promoting gambling that have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said gambling cases currently often involve influencers and are promoted through images.

While the police have not yet received any reports of artists being edited into such videos with the help of AI, Razarudin affirmed that investigations will be carried out and urged victims of these syndicates to lodge a police report.

“For the record, a total of 28 investigation papers under Op Dadu have been opened, involving the arrests of influencers in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor contingents in 2024.

“Out of those investigation papers, 18 have been charged, while 10 are still under investigation,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

He added that the police have blocked gambling websites from 2021 to 2024.

Meanwhile, 7,800 raids targeting gambling syndicates have been conducted from 2024 until this year, resulting in 9,460 arrests.

“The use of advanced technology with high security levels is among the challenges faced by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in providing evidence when suspects are charged in court, particularly in gambling cases involving Online Gambling (Judi Dalam Talian - JOL),” Razarudin was also quoted as saying.

Furthermore, he stated that the absence of the term “online gambling” in Malaysia’s existing legislation presents difficulties for law enforcement, with such cases often being challenged in court.

“Outdated legal provisions that have not been amended since 1953 — with penalties that remain low and affordable for syndicates — pose a challenge for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

PDRM issues a stern warning to individuals involved in online gambling activities that legal action will be taken without compromise.

Syndicates and members of the public involved in these activities can face severe punishment, including fines and imprisonment,” he added.