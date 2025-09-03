PDRM warns of fake NSRC Facebook accounts used in scams

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police has identified two fraudulent Facebook accounts impersonating the National Scam Response Centre to deceive the public.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that NSRC does not operate any social media accounts, including these two fake profiles detected last Saturday.

“NSRC is a call centre that acts as an operations centre to coordinate rapid response which includes faster detection of stolen funds and taking enforcement action against criminals,” he stated.

He further explained that scammers are exploiting the NSRC’s reputation by impersonating authorities to steal personal information and money from victims.

Rusdi emphasised that NSRC functions solely as a one-way communication call centre receiving public calls through the 997 hotline.

“NSRC will never contact any individual via telephone or messaging applications such as WhatsApp,” he clarified.

He warned that any communication claiming to be from NSRC through these channels should be considered a scam attempt.

The public was advised to report online scam incidents immediately to NSRC at 997 within twenty four hours to maximise fund recovery chances. – Bernama