Peers initiative can raise public awareness of reproductive health - Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Reproductive and Social Health Education (PEERS) guideline, launched today, can raise awareness of reproductive health among the community, particularly parents and students, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the guideline, developed comprehensively through input and recommendations from experts in various fields, including medicine, psychiatry, psychology, social work, sociology, law, education, family health, child welfare, and religion, will be enhanced over time.

“We ensure that it is empowered by six pillars: human development, relationships, self-management skills, marriage and family, sexual health and behaviour, as well as society, culture, and law.

“This is a living document and dynamic. So, whenever there are weaknesses, improvements will be made. Our consultants will provide added value if any issues arise during the implementation. It can also be updated according to current trends and needs,“ she told reporters after launching the PEERS guideline at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaaan St. Mary, here today.

She added that it includes reproductive development such as relationships, marriage, family life, puberty, menstruation, human anatomy, pregnancy, and sexually transmitted diseases.

According to Fadhlina, it also outlines practices for reproductive and social health care, gender identity, decision-making skills, effective communication, and the prevention of sexual violence tailored to the target age group based on research and observations of real-life situations.

The PEERS initiative, established to tackle teen pregnancy, targets four age groups: children aged four to six (Group 1), seven to nine (Group 2), 10 to 12 (Group 3) and those aged 13 to 19 (Group 4).

Fadhlina hopes that the guideline will be disseminated within the community, particularly among parents and school students, before they become part of the school curriculum in 2027 for all levels.

On Nov 10, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri expressed concerns over rising cases of teen pregnancies, underage marriage, baby abandonment, and unsafe abortion in the country.

Citing data from the Health Ministry, Nancy said 44,263 cases of teenage pregnancies have been recorded over the past five years, with 17,646 involving unmarried teenagers.

Meanwhile, when asked about the ban on vaping among school students, Fadhlina said parents also need to monitor their children’s activities outside of school hours.

“We still need the support and assistance of parents to monitor their children, particularly their purchasing activities and what they do outside of school, as we may not have information on how they are obtaining the (vape) supply.

“However, at the school level, guidelines are in place, and strict disciplinary actions will be taken if students are found guilty of violating the school rules,“ she added.