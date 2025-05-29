ALOR SETAR: The construction work of the Pelubang Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Kubang Pasu is progressing smoothly, achieving an overall construction progress of 62.46 per cent, exceeding the scheduled target of 62.32 per cent.

Bina Darulaman Bhd (BDB) group executive director Raja Shahreen Raja Othman said the progress of construction is 43 days ahead of the original schedule, assuring them that the LRA can be completed by the end of the year.

“In terms of construction progress, BDB needs to meet and adhere to the set timeline, so we hope that other stakeholders can also play their roles to ensure the construction work is completed on schedule.

“There are several big challenges that need to be overcome and these include land issues and permits as this project involves land ownership, roads and other properties. However, BDB is committed and we have sufficient resources to complete the LRA project,“ he said at a press conference after the 30th BDB annual general meeting today.

Previously, the Kedah Public Works, Natural Resources, Water Supply, Water Resources and Environment Committee chairman Mohamad Yusuf@Munir Zakaria had said that the Pelubang LRA had been granted an Extension Of Time (EOT) until Dec 21 due to several technical issues encountered earlier.

Meanwhile, Raja Shahreen said the LRA structure is almost complete and only awaiting mechanical and electrical (M&E) works to be done, and once finished, it will significantly enhance the progress of the overall construction.

“If the M&E is installed and set up, then it can improve the progress level, possibly reaching up to 80 per cent... When it becomes operational, it can improve water supply access for residents in the Kubang Pasu and Alor Setar areas and resolve the frequent water issues in Kedah.

“If anyone wants BDB to be the contractor for projects that require rescue operations, we are ready and can provide the necessary resources to complete the relevant LRA,“ he also said.

Meanwhile, regarding the world’s first international Islamic-inspired retirement village project, Aman Seterra Sanctuary, which is expected to be built in Kuala Temoyong, Langkawi next year, Raja Shahreen said they are in the process of submitting the project planning approval to the Langkawi Tourism City Municipal Council.

The project, a collaboration between BDB through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aman Lagenda Sdn Bhd, and Seterra Holdings Sdn Bhd, will be developed over an area of 12.42 acres (5.03 hectares), providing services to retirees and the elderly from around the world by integrating the concepts of independent living, assisted living and long-term care.

In the meantime, he said for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2024, BDB recorded a pre-tax profit of RM4.51 million, with revenue of RM294.7 million compared to RM14.47 million and RM313.1 million respectively in 2023, but the company remains optimistic about long-term growth prospects.