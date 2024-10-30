Penang cops seeking witnesses to fatal hit-and-run

GEORGE TOWN: Police are seeking the cooperation of witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist at Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu here on Saturday (Oct 26).

Northeast District acting police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said in a statement today that in the 1.10 pm accident, the victim was riding his motorcycle when he is believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

He urged anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to contact investigating officer Insp Noor Athirah Najihah Bukhari at 010-405 5142 or go to any nearby police station.