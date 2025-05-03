BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued 16 immediate Prohibition Notices (NOPs) for construction sites during a recent Ops Construction Site (OTP) spot-check in the state.

Its director Hairozie Asri stated that during the operation conducted from Feb 17-28, they also issued nine Improvement Notices (NOI) and 13 Directive Letters (SA) for various offences and violations based on the operational procedures.

“In the ‘Op Cegah Jatuh’ (Ops Preventing Falls) operation, Penang DOSH conducted surprise spot-checks and inspection at 28 construction sites before issuing NOPs, NOIs, and SAs for offences committed at the sites.

“The operation was carried out to continue the advocacy and enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, Occupational Safety and Health (Construction) (Design and Management) Regulations 2024, Occupational Safety and Health (faulty machinery/Plants requiring Certificate of Fitness) Regulations 2024 and other related regulations,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the operation primarily focused on construction sites engaging in activities such as working at a height, working on the edge and open pits (excavation), working on elevated platforms and lifting operations (requiring a lifting plan).

Hairozie added that records indicate many accidents occur during such risky activities (thus issuance of a NOP to stop work and rectify at once or face prosecution in court) at construction sites.

Meanwhile, he shared that based on Penang DOSH statistics, four fatal construction site accidents were recorded last year.

“In 2024, there were also 12 prosecution cases involving the construction industry that were completed, with total fines amounting to RM213,300. Additionally, 115 compound fines totalling RM176,000 were imposed on construction sites violating acts and regulations enforced by JKKP (DOSH),“ he said.

He expressed hope that the spot-check operation and action taken will raise awareness among employers and workers to comply with the set regulations, ensuring workplace safety protocol at construction sites.

According to him, DOSH will intensify inspection from time to time and urged all parties, whether clients, construction contractors, construction principal contractors, construction designers or construction principal designers in the construction industry, to fulfill their own responsibilities to ensure that construction sites are safe and comply with the established laws.