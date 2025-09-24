Penang influenza cases under control with lower rates than 2024

GEORGE TOWN: Influenza infections in Penang remain under control without any significant increase according to state health authorities.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen confirmed the stable situation based on current surveillance data.

He revealed that clinical-based Influenza-like Illness surveillance trends from Epidemiological Week 32 to 37 this year recorded rates between 9.5% and 10.5%.

Laboratory-based ILI surveillance showed a slight increase in positive rates between 26.7% and 28.9%, with Influenza A as the dominant strain.

Gooi noted that these positive rates remain lower than the same period in 2024, which recorded between 35.6% and 51.1%.

Reported respiratory infection clusters have decreased by 52.4% compared to last year, indicating improved control measures.

He advised the public to maintain vigilance despite the current controlled situation, particularly as year-end case increases follow consistent seasonal patterns.

Preventive measures should be practised especially in enclosed and crowded areas to minimise transmission risks.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above with at least one comorbid disease can obtain free influenza vaccines at government health facilities.

The state government continuously monitors influenza trends through close surveillance at sentinel clinics across Penang.

Penang State Health Department will continue tracking domestic and international respiratory infection developments while enhancing preparedness measures. – Bernama