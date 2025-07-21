Penang JPV tests pig samples for African swine fever detection

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPVPP) is intensifying efforts to detect African swine fever (ASF) by conducting investigations and further sampling at pig farms across the state.

State Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye confirmed that three farms in Kampung Selamat, Tasek Gelugor, remain ASF-positive, while others are still under investigation.

“A total of 13 pig samples from slaughterhouses in North Seberang Perai (SPU), four from South Seberang Perai (SPS), and one from Southwest tested positive for ASF.

However, farm-level confirmation is pending for most cases,“ H’ng told Bernama.

So far, 822 pigs have been culled from two of the three confirmed ASF-positive farms.

JPVPP continues to monitor the situation and collaborate with agencies to prevent further spread.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stated that the state is identifying alternative disposal sites for infected carcasses as a precaution.

“The SPU District Office and JPVPP are working together to ensure safe disposal in compliance with environmental guidelines,“ he said.

ASF is not zoonotic and poses no risk to human health or food safety.

However, high mortality rates at two infected farms have raised concerns about wider transmission. – Bernama