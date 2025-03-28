BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang Police are focusing on eight areas that frequently experience accidents (blackspots) and congestion (hotspots) to ensure smooth and safe traffic throughout Ops Selamat 24 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the main objective of Ops Selamat for six days starting tomorrow until April 3 is to ensure the safety of road users and reduce accidents and traffic congestion with dispersal actions on the state’s main routes.

“The eight locations identified are Jalan Teluk Air Tawar-Jalan Bagan Luar, Jalan Perusahaan Feri-Jalan Kulim, Jalan Besar Simpang Ampat, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway, Jalan Air Itam-Paya Terubong, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Tun Dr Awang and along the North-South Expressway in the state.

“We are conducting more thorough monitoring in the eight areas including placing police “checkpoints” and periodic patrols to ensure smooth traffic, not only by officers and traffic personnel but also by the Motorcycle Patrol Unit to assist throughout Ops Selamat,“ he told reporters after launching Ops Selamat 24 Advocacy Ceremony in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri for Penang Contingent level at the Juru Northbound Toll Plaza, here today.

He said police would also take immediate action against those who commit six major offences, namely speeding, using mobile phones, overtaking on double lines, abusing emergency lanes, disobeying traffic lights and cutting queue.

Mohd Alwi estimated that during this Ops Selamat, a total of 2.6 million vehicles would enter and pass through Penang.

He said a total of 777 accident cases were recorded during Ops Selamat last year while in 2023 there were 681 cases, hence he said police hoped that the number of accidents could be reduced this year.