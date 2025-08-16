Penang Second Bridge maintenance ensures safety for 120-year lifespan

GEORGE TOWN: The Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, commonly called the Penang Second Bridge, requires rigorous maintenance to uphold its structural integrity.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi emphasised the bridge’s 120-year design lifespan depends on consistent upkeep despite inherent challenges.

He noted that while the 24-kilometre bridge is admired for its scenic views, hidden efforts by engineers and divers ensure its safety.

“Protective coatings on steel fenders serve as shields, safeguarding bridge piers from ship collisions and absorbing impact energy,” he shared on Facebook.

Maintenance includes replacing corroded steel plates, rust removal, and reapplying specialised protective layers.

The bridge features gondolas for underside inspections, alongside Remotely Operated Vehicles and divers for underwater assessments.

“These unseen efforts are vital for the safety of land and maritime traffic,” Nanta added.

Once the longest in ASEAN, the Penang Second Bridge remains a landmark of Malaysian infrastructure. - Bernama