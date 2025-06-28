Penang4Palestine condemns oxycodone-laced flour for Gaza

GEORGE TOWN: Penang4Palestine has strongly condemned the discovery of oxycodone pills hidden in flour packets distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an aid organisation allegedly supported by the US and Israel.

M.S. Anuar Mahmod, chairman of Penang4Palestine, expressed deep concern over the incident, citing at least four testimonies confirming the shocking find. A Gaza pharmacist described it as “the most heinous form of genocide,“ while a local doctor claimed it was being used as “a tool to destroy the consciousness of our society.”

Oxycodone, a potent and highly addictive painkiller, can cause severe side effects, including hallucinations and respiratory issues. Anuar labelled the act a blatant misuse of humanitarian aid, turning essential food supplies into a potential death trap.

Penang4Palestine has called for an immediate investigation by the United Nations and global human rights bodies into GHF and all involved parties. Earlier, Gaza authorities urged an international probe after multiple residents reported finding the narcotic substance in food aid packages. Some witnesses suspect the pills may have been crushed and mixed into the flour.