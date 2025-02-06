Pensioner loses over RM100,000 to scam syndicate

TANGKAK: A 58-year-old female pensioner lost RM108,520 to a scam syndicate.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the woman claimed it all started on May 9 when she was contacted by two men, one of them claiming to be an officer from the Communications and Multimedia Commission and the other, who claimed to be a police officer.

He said the woman was told that she was wanted in a fraud case involving investments and non-existent loans, and to transfer the money in her account to a given bank account to facilitate investigations of the case.

“The woman did as was told and transferred her money, in 16 transactions, to two given bank accounts, suspected to be ‘ mule accounts,’” he said in a statement today.

Roslan said the woman lodged a police report yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also advised the public who are victims of fraud to immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 as an initial action to block the outflow of money from the suspect’s account.