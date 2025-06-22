IPOH: The Perak government is allocating RM20 million annually for the operation of five Sekolah Menengah Tahfiz Darul Ridzuan (SMTDR), covering teacher salaries, student meals, training programmes and facility maintenance.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the schools are located in Pulau Pangkor, Semanggol, Lenggong, Sungai Lesung and Ipoh.

He added that nearly RM112 million has been earmarked in the 2025 state budget for the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), supporting Islamic institutions, religious schools, and infrastructure upgrades.

An additional RM15 million is allocated for mosque and surau construction and repairs, while RM5 million is set aside to strengthen Islamic education.

Saarani’s speech was delivered by State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah at the closing ceremony of the 11th Sekolah Menengah Agama Malaysia Awards (MIISMAM) in Ulu Kinta today.

Also present was JAIPk Director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim.

Organised by Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and state religious authorities, MIISMAM highlights student talent in Quran recitation and memorisation, public speaking, calligraphy, nasyid and group presentations.

Selangor was named this year’s overall champion.