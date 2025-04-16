Perak assemblymen call for stricter measures against illegal e-waste, pollution

IPOH: Several Perak assemblymen have proposed that the state government implement stricter measures to combat the operation of illegal electronic waste (e-waste) processing factories and environmental pollution.

S. Wasanthee (PH-Hutan Melintang) proposed the creation of an Environmental Action Unit to conduct monitoring in collaboration with the Department of Environment (DOE), local authorities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This unit will conduct regular inspections and provide a digital public reporting system,“ she said during the debate on the Royal Address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Wasanthee suggested that mosques and schools be designated eco agents to conduct e-waste collection campaigns and dispose of waste according to standard operating procedures through licensed parties.

Wong Chai Yi (PH-Simpang Pulai), meanwhile, proposed tightening the licensing process and improving the monitoring of quarry operations, especially in environmentally sensitive areas near residential areas.

“I propose installing small-scale air monitoring stations in designated hotspot areas to enable closer and more accurate air quality monitoring. Integrated enforcement must be carried out against open burning and illegal dumping through cooperation between local authorities, the Department of Environment, the Royal Malaysia Police and other relevant agencies.

“This is crucial in identifying and taking firm action against offenders. I urge that buffer zone policies be made mandatory in all urban planning to ensure industrial areas are not located too close to residential zones and to limit heavy activities within a certain radius of public settlements,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Norhaslinda Zakaria (PN-Pangkor) stressed the importance of stricter measures against those who pollute beaches and the ocean.

“As a key tourism district in Perak, this area features several popular beaches. In 2023 alone, over 69 tonnes of waste washed ashore at Teluk Batik Beach in Manjung due to high tide.

“Law enforcement against those polluting the sea and beaches is not being carried out seriously,“ she added.

The state assembly sitting resumes tomorrow.