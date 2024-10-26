Perak customs foil RM2.8 million liquor smuggling attempts

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor valued at RM2.8 million into Malaysia, at three separate locations this month.

Director Datuk Abdul Ghafar Mohamad said that the department’s Enforcement Division from the Pengkalan Hulu Station conducted a raid on a premises in Bandar Sri Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, around 4.30 pm on Oct 14.

“We seized 6,100 litres of various brands of liquor, valued at an estimated RM557,346, including import duties, and detained a 58-year-old local man to assist in investigations,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that another two raids were carried out at separate premises in Ipoh, resulting in the seizure of 26,756 litres of various brands of liquor, with an estimated value of RM2.25 million, including import duties, on Oct 18.

Abdul Ghafar said two men, aged 43 and 64, were also detained in these raids to assist in investigations.

The cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.