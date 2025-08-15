Perak gov’t and NADMA provide RM240k aid to Pasir Salak storm victims

PASIR SALAK: The Perak government and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) have allocated RM240,000 as compassionate aid for victims of a storm in Seberang Perak and Kampung Gajah.

The aid was distributed to more than 200 recipients affected by the storm in April.

Khairul Azwan Harun, special officer to the Perak Menteri Besar for Kampung Gajah, stated that the assistance reflects the state government’s commitment to public welfare.

He explained that the aid was distributed in two phases, with RM170,000 allocated for repairs to 21 damaged houses in Phase One.

Phase Two involved varying amounts given to 190 recipients based on the extent of damage to their properties.

The aid was presented at Dewan Orang Ramai Felcra Seberang Perak during a ceremony today.

The storm, which occurred on April 13, caused damage to over 50 houses in Larut Matang and Selama districts.

Khairul Azwan also highlighted the need for the RM200 million second phase of the Kampung Gajah flood mitigation plan to proceed without delay.

He warned that postponing the project could heighten risks for residents facing annual flood and storm threats.

The mitigation plan aims to safeguard the area from future disasters caused by high tides or heavy rainfall. - Bernama