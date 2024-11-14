Perak KPDN seizes 1,725 litres of diesel worth RM58,577.75 for subsidy abuse

IPOH: A total of 1,725 litres of diesel which was misappropriated as well as a lorry and some other equipment worth RM58,577.75 were seized in a raid at a sand mining premises at Jalan Gopeng Batu 3, Batu Gajah, near here, yesterday.

Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the raid was carried out at around 7.30 am by Perak KPDN enforcement officers who had been conducting intelligence in the area for the past two weeks as a result of public information.

“We suspect that this activity was carried out by a number of truck drivers who illegally sold the subsidised fuel at a price of RM2 per litre to a syndicate active in the past one month.

“The syndicate will then sell the diesel to the sand mining company on the premises at a price of RM2.80 per litre,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin said that in the same raid, two local men, aged 28 and 41, who were suspected to be the lorry driver and the owner of the premises, were arrested for further investigation.

Meanwhile in SHAH ALAM, the Selangor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) confiscated 7,860 units of artificial prawn paste estimated to be worth RM50,000 following a raid on a factory in Taman Perindustrian Pandamaran, Klang near here, yesterday .

State KPDN chief enforcement officer Mohd Khairi Jamaludin said the raid around at 12 noon was carried out as a result of a complaint by a representative of the registered trademark owner regarding the presence of such activities on the premises.

He said the initial investigation found that the premises were selling a variety of frozen raw items including the prawn paste suspected of using fake trademarks.

“Further inspection found the paste was verified by the trademark representative during the raid and the goods were confiscated.

The act in question is an offence under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019,“ he said in a statement here today.