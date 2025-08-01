Perak KPDN seizes 432 subsidised LPG cylinders at Manjung farm

PERAK: The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 432 subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders during a raid at a chicken farm in Segari, Manjung.

The operation, conducted yesterday, uncovered unauthorised use of the gas for heating chicken coops.

Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, Perak KPDN director, led the raid under Op Gasak 2025 following a week of surveillance.

“We found 432 subsidised LPG cylinders of various brands being misused for business purposes without a permit,“ he said. A lorry belonging to an LPG supplier was also caught unloading cylinders at the site.

Two men, aged 50 and 40, were detained—the farm manager and the lorry driver.

Authorities confiscated the LPG cylinders, a five-tonne lorry, receipt books, and related documents worth RM76,051.

The farm owner faces charges under the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 for storing controlled goods without a permit.

The LPG supplier is also under investigation for selling subsidised gas to unauthorised parties. - Bernama