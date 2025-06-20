SUNGAI SIPUT: The Perak government is offering land to agro-entrepreneurs in every district in a bid to strengthen the state’s agricultural industry and food security.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said anyone interested can submit applications to the nearest district and land office (PDT).

“The state government, through the PDT in each district, is ready to assist interested agro-entrepreneurs in acquiring or expanding land via Temporary Occupation Licences to carry out agricultural activities.

“This also demonstrates the state government’s commitment to encouraging agro-entrepreneurs to expand their cultivation, thereby contributing not only to the people of Perak but also beyond,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after attending the Dialogue and Handover Ceremony for Marketing Contract Partner Equipment 2025 at the Farm Collection Centre in Kampung Tersusun Kledang Utama here today.

On July 11 last year, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad announced that the state government had, in principle, allocated land resources for agricultural development, including areas gazetted as Food Security Zones and any suitable state-owned land in Perak.

Regarding today’s programme, Zolkafly said the agricultural equipment contributed by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to farmers under the Marketing Contract Partner (RPKP) programme is expected to help optimise production and increase income generation.

“The provision of equipment such as digital and analogue weighing machines, cash registers, plastic pallets, hand trolleys and so on is hoped to ease the work of the estimated 20 farmers involved in this RPKP programme,” he said.

Meanwhile, FAMA deputy director-general (operations) Shahrizan Sudiman said that, to date, 62 agro-entrepreneurs and 650 farmers are directly involved in the RPKP programme nationwide.